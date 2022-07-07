Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

