Brickley Wealth Management Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.