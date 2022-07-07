Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $73.67

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

