Brokerages Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target at $67.25

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.15) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $8.53 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

