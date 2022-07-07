Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE WRBY opened at $11.18 on Friday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

