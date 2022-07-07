Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Target Price at C$145.00

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$164.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$160.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$164.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$183.55.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

