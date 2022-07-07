Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,829,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,377. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

