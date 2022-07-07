BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.46. BTRS has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

