Bunicorn Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $83,540.35 and $42,483.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00135018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00955406 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034082 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.