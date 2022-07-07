Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 1,867 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 81,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

