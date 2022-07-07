Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 316.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Blackstone by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 23,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 62,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

