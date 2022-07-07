Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1,011.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,292 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.