Burleson & Company LLC Buys 969 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,997,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.