Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

