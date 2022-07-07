Burleson & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.