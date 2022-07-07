Burleson & Company LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in AT&T by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 161,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

