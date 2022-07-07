Burleson & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 222,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

NYSE MS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

