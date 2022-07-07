Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

