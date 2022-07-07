Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $13,748.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00600145 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1,688.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

