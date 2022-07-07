C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,578,315 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $19.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.35.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,355 shares of company stock valued at $76,773. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.