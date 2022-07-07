Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

CGO stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

