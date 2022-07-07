Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.92

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$4.95. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 26,955 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

