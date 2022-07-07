Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 73,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,210,364 shares.The stock last traded at $112.27 and had previously closed at $113.64.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.