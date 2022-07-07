Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 181,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,291,637 shares.The stock last traded at $51.14 and had previously closed at $54.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,298,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,486 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,910,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,593,000 after purchasing an additional 627,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

