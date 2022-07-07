CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ATNFW stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

