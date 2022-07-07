Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 45050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
