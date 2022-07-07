Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. Invests $42.17 Million in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,879,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,172,000. Dingdong (Cayman) accounts for about 48.7% of Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Dingdong (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDL. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

DDL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Dingdong (Cayman) Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

