Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $159.80 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $159.80 million and $2.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.50 or 0.10264036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00135830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 939% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016121 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,985,728,641 coins and its circulating supply is 5,408,103,313 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

