Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.89. 97,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,891. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.