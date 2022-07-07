Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.45

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)
