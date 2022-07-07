Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Down 10.1%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 910,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,039,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

