Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.