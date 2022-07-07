Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

