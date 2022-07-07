Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $62.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

