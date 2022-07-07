Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $33.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

