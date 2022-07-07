Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

