Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,279 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $258.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.