Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

