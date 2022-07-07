Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

