Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,940. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

