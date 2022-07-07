Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,063 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

