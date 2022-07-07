CertiK 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.06 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00701965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033938 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.