ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.77. 244,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,293,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,207.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,650 shares of company stock valued at $32,965,004. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,490,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 875,611 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 536,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 535,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

