Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 2.4%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $459.65 and last traded at $460.20. Approximately 24,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,231,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

