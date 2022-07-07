China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 171001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67. The company has a market cap of C$947,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

