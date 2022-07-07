China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 171001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67. The company has a market cap of C$947,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)
