China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.03

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.
China Resources Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CARCY)
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Cement (CARCY)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.