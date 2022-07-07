Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Up 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 552,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 194,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

