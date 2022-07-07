Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 3.8%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $869.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
