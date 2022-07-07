Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 3.8%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $869.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

