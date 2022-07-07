CION Investment (NYSE:CION) versus Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Head to Head Comparison

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) and Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Elliott Opportunity II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CION Investment and Elliott Opportunity II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elliott Opportunity II 0 0 0 0 N/A

CION Investment presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Elliott Opportunity II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CION Investment and Elliott Opportunity II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $157.35 million 2.93 $118.76 million $1.11 7.29 Elliott Opportunity II N/A N/A $2.90 million N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Elliott Opportunity II.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and Elliott Opportunity II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 47.28% 8.18% 4.25% Elliott Opportunity II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CION Investment beats Elliott Opportunity II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Elliott Opportunity II (Get Rating)

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

