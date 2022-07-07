Citigroup Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $11.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 4,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $378.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

